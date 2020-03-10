Former WWE Champion challenges The Undertaker to a WrestleMania match; Contract signing set for next week

The Undertaker

With less than four weeks remaining for WWE WrestleMania 36, the speculations have already started regarding a potential match on the card featuring The Undertaker. The Phenom attacking AJ Styles during the Super ShowDown and Extreme Rules events only added to those rumors.

This week on RAW, The Phenomenal One expressed his displeasure regarding the sudden interferences from The Undertaker. Although he was the one to mock The Deadman on several occasions leading to Extreme Rules, he seemed quite surprised by the way The Undertaker responded to it.

Facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania

Tonight on RAW, AJ Styles not only verbally assaulted The Phenom but also brought up his wife, Michelle McCool, while doing so. He went on to mention how The Undertaker should've retired following his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 and that he ruined his legacy and dignity by returning to the squared circle.

"Undertaker, your wife is going to run you into the ground, and I'm gonna help her."



😱 😱 😱 😱 😱@AJStylesOrg just went there. #Raw pic.twitter.com/skhZBHFKrx — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020

Styles would then challenge him to a WrestleMania match this year and mention how he's going to take the soul of The Reaper at the 'Show of Shows'.

Although The Undertaker is yet to respond to the remarks made by AJ Styles, next week we are going to hear from both the former WWE Champions as they will be signing the contract for the WrestleMania 36 match.

NEXT MONDAY: The #Undertaker and @AJStylesOrg will be LIVE on #Raw to officially sign the contract for a match at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/tmkqhZUsUy — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020

Do you think AJ Styles is doing the right thing by challenging someone like The Undertaker, who got the better him on multiple occasions? Let us know in the comments below!