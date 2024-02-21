Former WWE Champion to change brands and shake things up, top stable to grow? - 4 directions for The O.C. on NXT

WWE NXT aired last night on the USA Network. This taped show featured an unfortunate injury in the main event where Shotzi had to be replaced by the Meta-Four's Lash Legend, a NXT North American Championship match, and more.

The latest episode of the white and gold brand also featured a surprise attack by main roster stars. Chase U's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson were battling Axiom and Nathan Frazer when The O.C.'s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson appeared.

The Good Brothers laid out the two tag teams and stood tall. From there, the pair were interviewed outside of the building. They trash-talked the current NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin while also stating that they may hang around NXT for as long as they want.

What exactly will the two veterans do on the white and gold brand? While it is not clear how long they would stay, it was seemingly implied that they would be on the show for the foreseeable future. As a result, this article will look at what The O.C. may do on NXT moving forward.

Below are four directions for The O.C. on WWE NXT.

#4. Mia Yim and AJ Styles could join Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The O.C. on SmackDown

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows represent The O.C., they are not the only members of the faction in WWE. There are two other stars who are part of the group, both of whom are on Friday Night SmackDown: Mia Yim and AJ Styles.

The Good Brothers arrived on NXT alone, but there is no reason to assume that things will remain that way. There is a good chance that both WWE SmackDown Superstars could join Luke and Karl, with Mia Yim being especially likely.

AJ Styles has had an attitude lately that caused some dissension within the group, but Mia is always a team player. Besides, she has never held the NXT Women's Championship, so a return to the white and gold brand to pursue the title feels possible.

#3. They could win the NXT Tag Team Championship

Prior to the interruption by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, WWE NXT officials and Ava, in particular, had been attempting to figure out who would be the next challengers for Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin. The Wolf Dogs won the prized NXT Tag Team Titles after winning the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The high-flying and extraordinary duo of Axiom and Nathan Frazer were battling Chase U's Duke Hudson and Andre Chase, as both teams believed they should be next in line to challenge The Wolf Dogs. Now, Karl and Luke have staked their claim to becoming the number one contenders.

The goal of The O.C. on NXT could be to reignite their careers and give them some much-needed credibility. Winning the NXT Tag Team Titles from Bron and Baron would do exactly that for the duo while also giving the white and gold brand a boost in the process.

#2. The Good Brothers could recruit new members for The O.C. with AJ Styles' status in question

Lexis King at NXT Deadline 2023

As noted, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are part of The O.C., which is a WWE spinoff of the Bullet Club. AJ Styles started the faction alongside The Good Brothers many years ago, but they reunited in 2022. That same year, the trio brought in Mia Yim.

Unfortunately, things are not going well for the group in 2024. The Good Brothers rarely wrestle in WWE, Mia Yim is on the edge of breaking out but cannot seem to crack the glass ceiling, and AJ Styles has had a serious attitude change. In fact, some people speculate Styles may be out of the group altogether.

Given the questionable status of Styles and the need to get momentum, Luke and Karl may start looking for new recruits. A cocky star such as Lexis King, a big hoss like Josh Briggs, or an underrated performer looking for a family such as Brooks Jensen could end up joining the faction.

#1. Gallows & Anderson could reinvent themselves completely in WWE NXT

There is an alternative approach that could take place. So much of this article has focused on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's current relationship and standing within The O.C. and how that could influence their time on the white and gold brand.

While there is certainly a chance Gallows and Anderson will still rep The O.C. in WWE moving forward, there is also the possibility that they moved to the NXT brand to hit the reset button. The Good Brothers may be attempting to reinvent themselves.

The likes of Baron Corbin, Angel, Humberto, and Dijak are all main roster stars who went down to NXT and had a career refresh. Luke and Karl could do the same, moving on from the AJ Styles-led faction altogether to focus solely on themselves.

