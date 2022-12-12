Former WWE Champion claims he was "supposed" to beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar has been The Beast of WWE for 20 years and, in that time, has rarely suffered a defeat. However, he was seemingly set to lose against Kurt Angle at a WrestleMania event.

Lesnar and Angle faced off in the main event of WrestleMania 19 for the WWE Championship. The match is mostly remembered for The Beast's scary-looking shooting star press, which almost severely injured him.

On The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that he was due to beat Lesnar at The Show of Shows until a neck injury derailed the company's plans.

"I was next in line to have a good title reign. And they didn’t want me to beat Brock at Survivor Series because I was going to wrestle Brock at WrestleMania 19. Five months later, and during that time, I was supposed to beat Brock, but I broke my neck beforehand. So I had to do the job for Brock and give him the title because I had to have surgery. So they didn’t want me to beat Brock two times in a row. So Big Show beat Brock Lesnar, then I beat Big Show. That way, I didn’t beat Brock twice." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle are two of WWE's most successful superstars, with a combined 15 world title victories between them.

Brock Lesnar could face current champion at WrestleMania 39

With his string of losses to Roman Reigns this year, Lesnar oddly finds himself at the back of the line for a world title shot. Meanwhile, WWE may be considering a new direction for him at WrestleMania.

According to a recent report from Xero News, The Beast may be going one-on-one with the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther at The Show of Shows.

"Lesnar vs Gunther is being discussed for WM39. No word yet in if [it] will be for the title or not."

Wrestlebuddy @Wrestle_buddy



- Xero News



Do you want to see this? Breaking: Lesnar Vs Gunther being discussed for #WrestleMania - Xero NewsDo you want to see this? Breaking: Lesnar Vs Gunther being discussed for #WrestleMania - Xero NewsDo you want to see this? https://t.co/MKDIQxMT70

Since arriving on WWE's main roster this past April, Gunther has impressed fans and company higher-ups with his hard-hitting bruising style. Hence, he could be the perfect opponent for Lesnar at WrestleMania.

Who would you like to see Brock Lesnar potentially face at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes