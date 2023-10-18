Former WWE champion to cost Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility 

Rey Mysterio has been on a roll since defeating Austin Theory to win the United States Championship. While Mysterio's run has had its ups and downs, the 48-year-old has managed to defend his championship every time he has put it on the line.

At Crown Jewel 2023, the luchador will most likely defend his championship against Logan Paul. While fans would expect Mysterio to retain his belt, there is a chance he might lose the same to the YouTuber-turned-wrestler. Because, at the premium live event, Paul might receive help from an unexpected superstar.

The superstar in question is Bobby Lashley. For weeks now, Lashley and The Street Profits have been involved in a rivalry with the LWO. Last week on Smackdown, Lashley and his team also launched a brutal attack on Carlito. Hence, given the animosity, it won't be a surprise to see Lashley come to Paul's aid.

After all, Rey Mysterio has the LWO to turn back to. However, Logan Paul does not have a faction. This is why aligning with Bobby Lashley would make sense for the controversial WWE Superstar. While this angle is speculative, if it happens, WWE would also be able to continue the rivalry between these two factions.

Rey Mysterio praises Logan Paul's WWE career

After beating Dillon Danis in a boxing match in Manchester, England, Logan Paul took fans by surprise when he called out Rey Mysterio. Since then, the duo have taken shots at each other on social media, and will finally meet face-to-face on SmackDown this week.

However, ahead of this potential meeting and match between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul, the former was appreciative of Paul's career in WWE. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, the 48-year-old mentioned Logan Paul has gained respect. Mysterio said:

" I think the buzz was like, a little standoff-ish, a little cold. But I think, slowly, the more he was around, and the more we saw he was taking this to heart, then we started to give that respect. That's how it is. We embrace, you know. People that walk in from another world into our sport, it happens in any sport I would believe. But he has gained the respect from all of us." [From 1:48:06 to 1:48:34]

While Rey Mysterio has shown respect to Logan Paul, when the duo lock horns, Mysterio will strictly mean business. It will be interesting to see if Paul can manage himself in the ring against the WWE legend.

