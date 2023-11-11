Former WWE champion to face severe punishment for his actions on SmackDown? Exploring potential swerve

Corey Graves and Carmella welcomed their son Dimitri earlier this week, which meant that Graves was unable to attend this week's WWE SmackDown.

Kevin Owens was given the green light to take his place by General Manager Nick Aldis but was told that he would face suspension if he attacked any of the stars from his new place on commentary.

It was clear that there was a reason for this warning, and sure enough, after Owens belittled Grayson Waller throughout his match against LA Knight and then replayed his punch to both Waller and Austin Theory several times, the two men came out to confront him.

Owens was able to compose himself even after being shoved and having a drink poured over him, but it was after a bottle was thrown at Kevin Patrick that Owens decided he needed to do something and chased the two men up the ramp to kick off a brawl.

Owens was then escorted to the back, and it was later revealed following the show that Owens had been officially suspended.

Will Nick Aldis force Kevin Owens into a handicap match on WWE SmackDown?

Suspensions rarely work out in WWE, and it's likely Owens will still show up next week to attack Waller and Theory. There's a chance that Aldis could decide to scrap his suspension and choose to put him in a handicap match against both men and force him to prove that he is able to defeat them both.

Kevin Owens will want to be part of Survivor Series, and it's likely that a place on the card could be on the line if he is unable to overcome the odds stacked against him.

