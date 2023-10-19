Former WWE Champion to feud with Roman Reigns after LA Knight? Exploring reason why it is likely

Roman Reigns recently made his return to WWE and he already has a long line of challengers waiting for a shot at his title. Last week on WWE SmackDown, LA Knight interrupted The Tribal Chief and ended up challenging him for the gold.

While LA Knight is first in line to try and dethrone Roman Reigns, there is someone who could be next if Knight fails to get the job done.

Over the past few months, AJ Styles has been in a massive rivalry with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. The rivalry got so intense that both heel superstars injured Styles and took him out for good.

The Phenomenal One could use this as motivation to come back and take revenge on the group by challenging its leader. If LA Knight fails to get the job done in the future, Styles could challenge Roman Reigns, leading to the Survivor Series Premium Live Event.

If this happens, it will be the first time in many years that AJ Styles will return to the World Championship picture.

WWE Hall of Famer speaks on the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns staredown

Last week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns had an intense staredown before the main event. The staredown gave fans chills as they remembered their WrestleMania storyline.

Many fans took social media by storm after the bone-chilling encounter between both superstars. A certain WWE Hall of Famer explained the significance of the event. On the latest edition of the Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bull Ray called it a lightsaber battle.

“Any great lightsaber battle, nothing is said. They look at each other and all you can hear or see is the sound of the lightsabers being ignited and you’re like, ‘Holy s**t, game on.’ That’s what Cody crossing Roman was. The looks on their faces, that 4K camera shot where you could see the wrinkles in the faces — what I read on Cody’s face in that moment was, ‘It’s either finish my story or die.’ And what I read in Roman’s face was, ‘I’m the head of the table, I’m the tribal chief, I’m the one, and you’re gonna die trying.’” [H/T: PWMania]

It is not certain yet that Cody Rhodes will go after Roman Reigns, especially when both superstars are on different brands. However, one thing is for sure: The American Nightmare will do anything in his power to 'finish his story'.

