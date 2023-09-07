LA Knight has undoubtedly been the hottest name on WWE SmackDown, having recently shared the ring with John Cena, The Miz, and The Undertaker since his move to the main roster. Could a former world champion return to the company to derail his momentum?

LA Knight faced The Miz with John Cena as the special guest referee at WWE Payback 2023. Fans accepted the bout with praise. Along with the two competitors' wrestling skills, the audience was amazed by the entertainment value brought by the 16-time World Champion.

While the feud is seemingly set to continue, the next person in line to feud against The Megastar on WWE SmackDown might be none other than CM Punk. The Straight-Edge Superstar has been in the headlines since getting permanently terminated from All Elite Wrestling, and fans have been speculating about his return ever since.

While nothing is confirmed yet, Punk and Knight look to be two stars primed to have a rivalry against each other considering their promo skills and charisma. While AEW could impose a non-compete clause on the former WWE Champion, if that's not the case he could return to Triple H's company and have a feud with the rising star for everyone's amusement.

WWE SmackDown Superstar LA Knight and CM Punk were in the same frame once

While fans may not expect it, The Megastar of WWE SmackDown has previously shared the frame with The Straight Edge Superstar in Titanland. CM Punk was one of the biggest names in the promotion in 2011 and had a rivalry with the legendary Kevin Nash.

The feud featured the two stars separated by security at ringside, and to everyone's amusement, one of the guards featured in the frame was none other than LA Knight. Fans at the time probably never expected a guy in the smallest onscreen role to become one of the biggest stars of the future.

Do you want to see CM Punk return to battle The Megastar? Let us know in the comments section below.

