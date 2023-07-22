Former WWE Champion to form a major new super-faction and dominate on SmackDown? The first signs are already there

WWE SmackDown had some cameo appearances this week from some top names, and it could be that the company used the chance to set up an enormous faction. Bobby Lashley was spotted this week with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams backstage, and in addition to what happened last week, there appears to be something brewing.

Last week, Lashley was spotted finally returning to WWE SmackDown after a lengthy break from television. Once back, he was greeted by The Street Profits. They had never really interacted on WWE TV before in a friendly manner, thus giving rise to rumors about a faction immediately.

Now, with Lashley interacting with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams as well, there appears to be a plan for something even bigger.

Bobby Lashley was part of an extremely successful The Hurt Business faction during 2020 and even past that. Now though, there appear to be hints that he's forming an even larger faction, and it's full of young and promising stars. If Lashley joins with Hayes, Williams, and The Street Profits in a major faction, then they will automatically become one of the most powerful teams in WWE right now.

Is this a sign of things to come in the future?

On top of that, Carmelo Hayes retweeted the picture with Lashley, saying "Business trip" in what seems to be an obvious reference to The Hurt Business.

Whether this pans out or not remains to be seen.

Bobby Lashley was notably not seen with his former faction members on WWE SmackDown

While he was interacting with what could be members of his new faction, there were some names missing from meeting the star over the last two weeks. MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin were nowhere to be seen, despite being part of his old faction, The Hurt Business.

Despite popular theories that he would team with Omos and MVP, that does not appear to be the case at this time.

The coming days will reveal more about the possible faction or if there's something else altogether in the books for Lashley at this time.

What do you think of this possible faction? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

