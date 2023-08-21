Former WWE champion hinting at his return after 823 days? Analyzing potential hint

WWE has seen a large number of former superstars come back since Triple H took over the creative department in WWE. The Game brought back multiple superstars that he saw potential for, especially the ones he nurtured on NXT. Another NXT product of the game's could be on his way back.

Former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream was released from the company on May 20, 2021. Since then, he hasn't wrestled for any other promotions. However, the former NXT superstar has given us hints of a possible return to WWE.

A few hours ago, Velveteen took to Instagram to post about his time in the WWE. This could be a potential hint, as the former North American Champion hasn't made a habit of looking back at his wrestling career on his profile. It is his second wrestling-related post in years, with the first coming only days earlier on August 10 when he posted about his action figures.

The former NXT North American Champion was released from WWE due to multiple controversies. He was accused of sending naked images to underage boys on Instagram. The former NXT star was also accused of sending a sexually explicit photo to an underage girl with "inappropriate communications".

Further, in August 2022 he was arrested twice on charges of first-degree battery and trespassing on property after a warning. He has also been arrested on charges of drug possession.

Another WWE Return could be on the cards for the WWE

The WWE universe love surprise returns to the company. However, one return they are desperately waiting for is that of Bray Wyatt. The eater of worlds has been missing since the days leading up to WrestleMania 39 due to an undisclosed illness.

According to Ringside News, Bray Wyatt is cleared to return to the WWE. The former Universal Champion could be back as early as September.

"Fightful has learned that Bray Wyatt is finally getting "closer" to clearance after almost six months without it. Wyatt has battled an illness that we won’t disclose, and the company and Wyatt have been taking extra precautions to make sure that his long-term health is accounted for. Of late, we’ve confirmed that Wyatt isn’t actively cleared, but those we’ve spoken to claim that he’s getting closer and that there have been some creative ideas presented. One source indicated that some ideas were even mentioned for September; however, that won’t mean anything if he doesn’t get that clearance."

The only interesting thing to see is which gimmick he comes back with. Will WWE continue running with the six faces of Wyatt, or will the former Eater of Worlds return with a new character, as he has done so many times in the past?

Who would you like to see make a return to WWE in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot