Former WWE Champion injured at house show

Rick Ucchino FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Randy Orton's match with AJ Styles had to be stopped early at a WWE Live Event

The WWE Raw tour made a stop in Hersey, Pennsylvania Sunday night. Two former WWE Champions went one on one when Randy Orton took on AJ Styles. Unfortunately the match had to be stopped just a few minutes in, after Orton went down with an apparent knee injury. It looked to be pretty serious, at least bad enough that he couldn't finish the match.

Video and photos of Orton, post injury, began surfacing on Twitter not long after the referee prematurely stopped the match.

Randy Orton goes down with an injury at #WWEHershey pic.twitter.com/ILVUyD8q0L — Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) December 30, 2019

Orton and Styles have been working a program in the last few weeks that was likely to culminate in a match at the Royal Rumble. That match up, or any variation of one, may now be in jeopardy. There is no word yet on how badly Orton is hurt, but the Apex Predator did have to be helped from the ring to the backstage area.

Thst was very sad. I attached photos pic.twitter.com/bJwsoRdg2N — Kimberly Buckery (@KimberlyBuckery) December 30, 2019

We will be sure to provide an update on The Viper's condition as soon as we find out more on the severity of his injury. We here at Sportskeeda wish Randy Orton a quick and full recovery.