Former WWE Champion injured at house show
Dec 30, 2019 IST
The WWE Raw tour made a stop in Hersey, Pennsylvania Sunday night. Two former WWE Champions went one on one when Randy Orton took on AJ Styles. Unfortunately the match had to be stopped just a few minutes in, after Orton went down with an apparent knee injury. It looked to be pretty serious, at least bad enough that he couldn't finish the match.
Video and photos of Orton, post injury, began surfacing on Twitter not long after the referee prematurely stopped the match.
Orton and Styles have been working a program in the last few weeks that was likely to culminate in a match at the Royal Rumble. That match up, or any variation of one, may now be in jeopardy. There is no word yet on how badly Orton is hurt, but the Apex Predator did have to be helped from the ring to the backstage area.
We will be sure to provide an update on The Viper's condition as soon as we find out more on the severity of his injury. We here at Sportskeeda wish Randy Orton a quick and full recovery.