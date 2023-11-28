Former WWE Champion to make his first SmackDown appearance in 72 weeks this Friday? Why Roman Reigns must beware!

After the electrifying edition of WWE RAW, the upcoming episode of SmackDown is poised to be another blockbuster following Survivor Series 2023. This episode will serve as the fallout show for the blue brand from Saturday's premium live event. Adding to the anticipation, the company has announced the appearance of Randy Orton for the upcoming Friday Night show.

Roman Reigns needs to be on high alert for Randy Orton's return to the blue brand because of the warning The Viper issued on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

In his opening segment on the red brand, Orton issued a significant warning to the Samoan faction due to past conflicts. Specifically, The Bloodline ruled the veteran out of the company by decimating him back in May 2022.

In his first appearance on RAW, Orton confirmed his intention to seek revenge against every member of The Bloodline. With The Viper now coming to the blue brand, The Tribal Chief must be aware as The Apex Predator harbors deep-seated vendettas against them.

Although Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for the show, as he is likely on WWE hiatus, Orton may confront other members of The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman must be cautious, as The Viper could use them to send a message to Reigns.

It's important to note that Randy Orton is not exclusively assigned to a particular brand, allowing him to appear on RAW and SmackDown. Orton last appeared on the blue brand on the May 20, 2022, edition of the show, where he and Matt Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a Tag Team Title Unification bout.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on the show as we head towards Royal Rumble 2024.

Jey Uso confronts Randy Orton ahead of SmackDown

On last night's edition of WWE RAW, Jey Uso confronted Randy Orton backstage to reconcile with The Viper before the upcoming edition of the blue brand. Jey admitted his past mistakes to Orton and acknowledged that Cody Rhodes had given him a second chance by bringing him to the red brand.

Jey also expressed gratitude for Orton's assistance at WarGames, regardless of their differences. However, despite Jey's apology, The Apex Predator made it clear that he has no issues with Jey as long as he stays away from the Samoan faction.

Fans remain skeptical, believing Orton might still harbor ill feelings and seek revenge against Jey Uso.

The impending visit of Randy Orton to SmackDown raises questions about whether The Bloodline will confront him after his warning on the red brand.

It will be intriguing to see how the storyline unfolds when Randy Orton visits SmackDown and whether The Bloodline will cross paths with The Viper after his ominous warning on RAW.