Former WWE Champion to make huge return and challenge CM Punk to a retirement match? Looking at the chances 

CM Punk's former rival wants to return to WWE and retire him. The Second City Saint is a dream opponent for many superstars, and former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy is no different.

The Hardy Boys returned to the company last week on NXT, and the new WWE and TNA agreement to have talent appear across companies made this possible. The Charismatic Enigma had earlier revealed that he wishes to have a feud with CM Punk in which he would like to retire him. CM Punk recently responded to the idea in an interview with Inside the Ropes, claiming he is open to it, but it may not happen soon.

“He would like to retire me? I’d like to be able to fly but I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon. I think there’s got to be a lot of bridges to be crossed. I don’t know how many years I have left. I’m all for giving people second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth chances."

While the Best in the World said it may not happen, never say never is the mantra of WWE. Triple H could bring Hardy post-WrestleMania 41 to put both superstars in a CM Punk retirement feud.

Jeff Hardy and CM Punk had a memorable feud with each other in 2009. The two legends could run back the clock once more, with both superstars being in the best shape of their lives.

CM Punk is not done with Roman Reigns

At Survivor Series, The Best in the World teamed up with The OG Bloodline to face Bloodline 2.0, thanks to Paul Heyman. We saw a lot of heated moments between Roman Reigns and CM Punk leading up to and during the WarGames match. Fortunately, they kept it together and won the contest.

The former WWE Champion recently claimed he isn't done with the 'YTC'.

"When you finally see those two guys stand next to each other and stare at each other, there’s definitely something there. It got people excited. So I definitely think you’ll probably see more of that in the future. I did throw him over at Royal Rumble. That’s pretty neat.”

Punk is currently chasing Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship. He will enter the Elimination Chamber in a few hours to try to book his ticket to his first-ever WrestleMania main event match. However, he will have to overcome four former world champions Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, John Cena, and Logan Paul to win.

