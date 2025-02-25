Former WWE champion to make shocking return, last-minute replacement wins? - 4 finishes for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

WWE's next Premium Live Event will be Elimination Chamber Toronto. The show will be held on Saturday, March 1st, live from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and is looking like a stacked event.

For starters, a major segment is booked for the show between The Rock and Cody Rhodes. Additionally, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will have an Unsanctioned Match and Trish Stratus will team up with Tiffany Stratton. Beyond that, there will be two Elimination Chamber Matches.

The Women's Elimination Chamber Match is particularly interesting. There is no clear indication as to who will win, but the stars included are Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Alexa Bliss. It is truly a stacked lineup.

This article will take a look at a handful of ways that the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match could end. This includes a surprise entry winning it all, interference leading to a finish, and a veteran getting her due.

Below are four finishes for the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

#4. Bayley could win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Bayley is one of the most successful female stars in WWE history. While on the NXT brand, she held the NXT Women's Title and has since captured the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and several other titles on the main roster.

Just last year, The Role Model was in a featured match at WrestleMania. After winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, she went on to defeat IYO SKY to win the WWE Women's Title. Needless to say, Bayley wants similar momentum this year.

This Saturday, the veteran stat could outlast five other competitors to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Perhaps Bayley nails Roxanne Perez with The Rose Plant DDT to pick up the victory. From there, Bayley vs. Rhea Ripley could go down at WrestleMania.

#3. IYO SKY could replace an injured performer and win the match

IYO SKY is one of the best wrestlers in the world. She is a former NXT Women's Champion and a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. On the main roster, IYO has captured both the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and the WWE Women's Championship.

Technically, IYO has just one possible path to WrestleMania. She will be challenging Rhea Ripley on the RAW after Elimination Chamber for the Women's World Championship. Unfortunately, this only gets her a WrestleMania match if she wins. If she loses, she's done. There is another route there, however.

If there is an injury of some kind she could be the replacement in the match. Perhaps Naomi could get attacked by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and IYO SKY could come into the match as a last-minute replacement.

If she then wins the bout, the match between Rhea and herself could be postponed until WrestleMania. Earning a shot at the Grandest Stage of Them All would be huge for IYO and much better than a RAW match.

#2. Jade Cargill could return and cost Bianca Belair and Naomi the match

Jade Cargill is one of WWE's brightest prospects, but she hasn't been seen on television in months. The Storm was brutally attacked on a past edition of SmackDown and her attackers have yet to be officially revealed.

Bianca Belair and Naomi claim Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are responsible, but the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions haven't taken responsibility. There could be an interesting twist where Bianca and Naomi are actually the ones who coordinated the attack.

If that's the case, Jade could make a Kane-like return. She could show up and rip open the Elimination Chamber and then lay out Bianca and Naomi, revealing they attacked her. Liv Morgan could then pin both women, win the match, and headline WrestleMania.

#1. Roxanne Perez could shock the world and win a WWE title opportunity

Roxanne Perez is known as The Prodigy. Despite being incredibly young, she has done so much in WWE. She has already won the NXT Breakout Tournament, the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, and the NXT Women's Championship twice.

The Prodigy is new to the main roster, but she has already made a splash. Not only did Roxanne defeat Raquel Rodriguez on an episode of RAW, she set a new record for time spent in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The future of WWE could shock the world by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Roxanne could last pin Bayley and go on to battle Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania. This would truly be a new era for the division.

