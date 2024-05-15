Former WWE Champion makes major Dominik Mysterio comparison: Should it ever work in 2024?

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles opened up about his heel turn since his return to the company and made a comparison to The Judgment Day star Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom has been getting booed for several months now and boos are getting louder every time he tries to cut a promo.

Still, AJ Styles made an interesting statement and revealed that he wanted to use his heel turn to take it to the next level.

"As bad, ugly, and mean as a heel is supposed to be, I’m going to be that guy. When I step into an arena, I want more boos than Dominik Mysterio. That’s what I’m after. That’s my job, and I want to do it better than anybody," AJ Styles said in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

With Dominik Mysterio being one of the top heels in WWE, the question is whether AJ Styles can overcome him in getting an unfavorable reception from the WWE Universe.

Dominik Mysterio has thrived in his role as a heel in Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has dominated the WWE ever since its inception and the main characteristic is that its members had a heel turn since joining the faction. This heel turn helped them find a direction and many feel this has been the main reason behind its success.

Dominik Mysterio is such an example, as his role along with Rhea Ripley, and his in-ring and backstage promos helped him thrive as a heel and the boos he gets every time he steps on the floor is proof for that.

Dominik Mysterio has set the bar high when it comes to being a top heel and it remains unclear if AJ Styles could overcome him.

AJ Styles could become a top heel in WWE

AJ Styles has turned heel since his return to WWE after his injury and it appears that this character is what he needs during one of his final runs with the company.

The former WWE champion has the ability to dominate his opponents on the microphone and cut impressive promos as a heel, while he also delivers in the ring, like he did against Cody Rhodes at Backlash: France last week.

With The American Nightmare being a top babyface, Styles had a great showing in the ring and got a lot of chants from WWE fans in Lyon, France, who had booed him during his entrance.

AJ Styles has proved he can achieve his goals

With his recent comment on Mysterio, AJ Styles has seemingly set a new goal in his career: To become the top heel. The veteran wrestler has shown he can achieve his goals and his accomplishments in WWE and other wrestling promotions are proof for this.

That said, fans expect him to overcome Dominik Mysterio as a top heel, but the question is whether this will make him a champion again soon.

