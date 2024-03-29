Former WWE champion needs to appear on WWE SmackDown despite being banned from the show by Nick Aldis

WWE SmackDown could see the appearance of a banned superstar on the show. A few hours ago AJ Styles asked Nick Aldis to ban LA Knight from the building if he wanted the phenomenal one at the show.

The SmackDown General Manager agreed and has banned LA Knight from the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. However, the megastar needs to appear on the show.

Knight's appearance on the show makes this feud more interesting and intense. The two superstars dislike each other to the moon and back. The former Million Dollar Champion could appear on WWE SmackDown through the crowd and attack AJ Styles.

WWE could shoot two targets with one bullet. Knight's appearance could set his WrestleMania match with Styles and start a rivalry with Nick Aldis post-WrestleMania.

The WWE SmackDown General Manager is well known for his no-nonsense attitude. LA Knight going against his orders may not sit well with them. This could start a feud with the two of them resulting in a possible in-ring return for Nick Aldis, giving us this generation's Austin vs McMahon story.

Two back-to-back top-class feuds could finally lead to him becoming a champion. Knight has been a part of very few championship storylines. Overcoming an industry legend like AJ Styles and an authority figure could finally give him the momentum to not only compete in a Championship feud but also win it.

WWE SmackDown will have a new superstar on their roster this week

A few days before Fastlane, Jade Cargill signed with WWE. At the Fastlane PLE, she would make her first appearance. Since then for almost half a year, she has been appearing on RAW and SmackDown but could not decide on the brand she wanted to join.

The former TBS Champion has finally chosen her brand and it is the blue brand. A few days ago, it was announced on WWE TV that Jade Cargill will make her official appearance on WWE SmackDown this Friday night. Cargill took to Twitter to warn everyone about her debut.

So close to WrestleMania, we are uncertain about her having a storyline for the show. There were rumors of her having a match with Bianca Belair. Time will tell if that actually will materialize. There are also rumors that NXT superstar Carmelo Hayes will soon make his full main roster debut.

Things are getting interesting in the WWE. There are legends like The Rock and CM Punk returning to the company along with new blood like Bron Breakker, Jade Cargill, and Tiffany Straton coming up. This mix is a sign of a bright future for the WWE. Adding celebrities like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny to the mix, the sky is the limit for the Stamford-based promotion.

