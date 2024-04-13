Former WWE champion needs to ruin Bayley's first title defense next week before dethroning her at Backlash 2024

Bayley will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Naomi on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. However, this match should end in a no-disqualification with the interference of a former NXT Women's Champion.

The name in question is Tiffany Stratton. The 24-year-old must ruin The Role Model's first title defense by attacking both Bayley and Naomi. As a result, it could lead to a triple-threat match involving all three superstars at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Backlash.

Not only will this storyline take an interesting turn, but it will also pave the way for The Buff Barbie to capture her first ever championship on the main roster by dethroning the former Damage CTRL leader.

To steal the spotlight and accentuate her main roster run

Tiffany Stratton is one of the most talented and charismatic superstars on the main roster. Now that the WrestleMania dust has settled down, WWE needs to shift its focus on Stratton and accentuate her main roster run by putting her in the WWE Women's Championship picture.

The Buff Barbie needs to ruin Bayley's championship match against Naomi on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to steal the spotlight. Moreover, this will embark on a fresh beginning for her in the WWE women's division.

Tiffany Stratton's interference in the match will pave the way for her to receive a shot at the WWE Women's Championship. She could finally win the title at WWE Backlash in a triple-threat match, which will catapult her WWE career.

To build a star-studded match for Backlash 2024

WWE's upcoming premium live event Backlash is less than a month away and the company will look to build a stacked matchcard for the spectacle. One of the bouts that could add grandeur to the card is a triple-threat match in the women's division.

Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Bayley must be booked in a triple-threat match with the WWE Women's Championship on the line. Not only will this put all superstars in the spotlight, but it will also help WWE put on a star-studded match for the upcoming international event.

Hence, the former NXT Champion must ruin The Role Model's first title defense on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, which will pave the way for WWE to go in this direction.

To have a long-term feud with Bayley for SummerSlam

Tiffany Stratton must receive a WWE Women's Championship match against Bayley at Backlash after she interferes in the upcoming bout between Naomi and The Role Model.

This will allow Stratton to dethrone the former Damage CTRL leader at the upcoming premium live event and capture her title. As a result, this will herald a long-term storyline between both superstars on SmackDown, which could run the entire summer.

The WWE Universe will be invested in this feud between Bayley and Stratton, as both superstars bring unique dynamics. Their potential feud could culminate at The Biggest Party of the Summer, with both superstars closing their last chapter at SummerSlam.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Would you love to see Tiffany Stratton get a shot at the WWE Women's Championship? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion