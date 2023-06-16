Former WWE Champion needs to turn heel for the first time in seven years and break-up beloved faction upon return

Kofi Kingston hasn't been seen on WWE TV since March when he suffered an ankle injury in a collision with Drew McIntyre.

The former WWE Champion is now pushing towards a return and noted that it has been 12 weeks since his surgery while speaking on the Battleground Podcast.

"I had ankle surgery to remove a bone chip and fix a ligament after the massive Scottish behemoth of a man, Drew McIntyre, landed on my leg," he told Battleground Podcast. "My body went East and my leg went West, and my ankle was completely sprained, but they took out some bone chips and fixed the ligaments and now I'm on the mend."

Kingston could be out of action for several more months, but if he makes his return at the present moment, there is nothing for him or The New Day as faces. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are currently holding the Tag Team Championships for both brands.

The Wrestle Debate @wrestle_debate Kofi Kingston on his ankle injury:



"I'm actually in Orlando right now doing some rehab on my ankle. I had ankle surgery to remove a bone chip and fix a ligament after the massive Scottish behemoth of a man, Drew McIntyre, landed on my leg and my body went east and my leg went Kofi Kingston on his ankle injury:"I'm actually in Orlando right now doing some rehab on my ankle. I had ankle surgery to remove a bone chip and fix a ligament after the massive Scottish behemoth of a man, Drew McIntyre, landed on my leg and my body went east and my leg went

The New Day hasn't been a heel since 2016, but it could finally be time for Kofi Kingston to change his attitude, and he could convince Xavier Woods to join him.

The New Day could go their separate ways following Kingston's WWE return

Kingston isn't the only New Day member nearing his return, with Big E looking to head back after more than a year on the sidelines.

It could be that the whole trio turns heel, or Kingston decides that as a former WWE Champion, he is being held back in a faction and wants to have a shot at the Championship once again.

Kingston is a veteran and could be hoping for one more main event run on RAW or SmackDown before he decides to settle his career down.

Do you think Kofi Kingston should turn heel and leave The New Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes