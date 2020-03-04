Former WWE Champion confirmed for Hall of Fame Class of 2020

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame will take place a few days before WrestleMania 36 later this year, and a few members have already been announced for the Class of 2020.

On this week's WWE Backstage, another member was announced to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Former WWE Champion JBL will be inducted into the 2020 Hall of Fame later this year in April.

JBL will join the likes of Batista, The Bella Twins - Nikki and Brie, and NWO - Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall, in this year's WWE Hall of Fame. JBL revealed that what defined his career was his feud with Eddie Guerrero in the 2000s, while he said that what defines him as a person is another WWE Hall of Famer and his close friend, Ron Simmons.

In his appearance on Backstage, he was congratulated by his former rival John Cena, while JBL also spoke about the charity work that he has been doing.

JBL is a one-time WWE Champion, while also winning the Intercontinental Championship, US Championship, Tag Team Championship, as well as Hardcore Championship. After the end of his in-ring career, he transitioned to being a commentator on WWE television.