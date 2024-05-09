Former WWE champion (Not Liv Morgan) should be the latest addition to The Judgment Day after RAW

The Judgment Day is one of the most dominant factions in WWE. However, in recent times they have been thrown into a state of disarray. Not only do they have to deal with the loss of Rhea Ripley due to injury, but some cracks seem to be emerging between the other members of the faction as well. This could lead to some major changes, particularly concerning new recruits.

Damian Priest, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio have had moments where they do not seem to be on the same page. This has allowed the likes of Liv Morgan to jump into the mix, and involve herself with Mysterio. However, former WWE champion Carlito, instead should be the latest addition to The Judgment Day.

This may sound out of left field, however, there are plenty of reasons why Carlito should join The Judgment Day, and here are a few.

Carlito can provide some much-needed experience for The Judgment Day

With Rhea Ripley now sidelined, The Judgment Day is a man down and certainly could do with a new addition. While the idea of adding Liv Morgan has been flirted with, Carlito would be a much better option. The reason for this is simple, he provides a lot more experience.

Even though the group has seasoned veterans like Balor and Priest, Carlito offers a whole lot more. He has tangled with some of the best and is an incredibly resourceful superstar.

And, while he is not at the same level as the legendary Edge, he could play an important leadership role within the group, much like The Rated R Superstar did.

Carlito and Dominik Mysterio now share a common enemy

If there is one thing Carlito is starved of right now, it is allies. After betraying LWO, he now finds himself on RAW hiding from the likes of Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and the rest of the group. However, if there is one person he can look to for support, it's Dominik Mysterio.

Dirty Dom is still on bad terms with his father Rey. So, with that in mind, it only makes sense that Carlito would want to get on the former's good side.

Dominik has already floated the idea of having Carlito join The Judgment Day. And, while it was shot down by Damian Priest, it wouldn't be surprising to see him continue to push for it in the coming weeks.

Damian Priest could use an ally if Balor and McDonagh turned on him

On the latest episode of RAW, The Judgment Day patched things up yet again. After what was a nightmare of an end to Priest's World Heavyweight Championship defense at Backlash France, the group hugged it out. However, one cannot help but feel that undercurrents of tension are still brewing.

With that said, if Finn Balor and JD McDonagh do turn on the Archer of Infamy, he would need allies. So, why not enlist the help of his fellow Puerto Rican, Carlito?

At the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling who will be the next addition to The Judgment Day, if at all. Only time will tell if it could be Carlito, Liv Morgan, or any other WWE superstar.

