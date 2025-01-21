Former WWE Champion to quit RAW in frustration after disappointing loss to Rey Mysterio? Potential move explored

A former WWE Champion registered a massive loss against Rey Mysterio on this week’s episode of RAW. The 43-year-old wrestler is already going through a lot of turmoil right now. Moreover, there is a big chance that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could leave the red-branded show after this defeat.

The New Day is currently receiving a lot of hate for kicking out Big E from its ranks. Not just the audience, but even superstars in the locker room are criticizing the faction for this move, one of them being Rey Mysterio. Thus, the Ghanaian-born wrestler got into the ring with the LWO leader to send him a message this week.

Kofi Kingston had managed to kick out after eating a 619 and also received some help from Xavier Woods. Despite this, the New Day member lost the match when the masked luchador rolled him up for a pin.

Angered by this, Woods and Kingston began pounding Rey Mysterio, prompting LWO members to come to his rescue. While The New Day landed the last punch, the heel faction may not be satisfied with it, especially when they are still trying to act like babyfaces and do not like getting booed every week.

Hence, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods may attempt to move to SmackDown while the transfer window is still open. While this is a strong possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Rey Mysterio may cross paths with Penta soon

The WWE Universe witnessed the grand debut of Penta El Zero Miedo last week on RAW. The former AEW wrestler put on a great show and defeated Chad Gable, receiving a huge pop from the crowd. This week, he secured yet another victory by defeating Pete Dunne.

In a backstage interview, Chad Gable mentioned Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee in the same sentence, highlighting his recent troubles with masked luchadors. He also visited Dominik Mysterio in the locker room to learn some secrets of lucha libre wrestling.

Thus, he may soon launch an attack on Penta El Zero Miedo, as well as Rey Mysterio. This could prompt the two lucha libre wrestlers to form a temporary union and face American Made together.

The pro wrestling world is already very excited to see both superstars work together in WWE as either friends or enemies. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for these masked men.

