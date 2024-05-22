At WWE King and Queen of the Ring this Saturday, many superstars will be hoping to pick up some of the biggest wins of their careers. One performer, however, who will not be featured on the PLE card is former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

The 46-year-old has had a string of bad losses in recent months, from LA Knight at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes at Backlash, and Randy Orton in a King of the Ring qualifying match. Following these poor results, AJ's future on the blue brand has been brought into question.

This Friday on SmackDown, AJ Styles may potentially leave the brand as he is set to have a meeting with the General Manager Nick Aldis.

Styles' place on the SmackDown roster is certainly far removed from that of eight years ago, when he was thriving as the WWE Champion and proclaimed that SmackDown was the house that he built.

AJ Styles on his recent WWE heel turn

Since making his return in the latter stages of 2023, The Phenomenal One displayed a much more aggressive and selfish attitude as he distanced himself from his stable, The OC.

After failing to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns earlier in the year at the Royal Rumble in a fatal four-way match, AJ has taken his frustration out on one of the most popular stars in the company, LA Knight.

Despite having multiple successful spells as a hugely popular babyface, AJ Styles stated that he is enjoying his current run as a heel:

"As bad, ugly, and mean as a heel is supposed to be, I’m going to be that guy. When I step into an arena, I want more boos than Dominik Mysterio. That’s what I’m after. That’s my job, and I want to do it better than anybody."

Although he hasn't won a World Title for quite some time, AJ Styles proved last month that he is still more than capable of holding a major title as he went toe-to-toe with Cody Rhodes at Backlash in Lyon, France.