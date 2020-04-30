Former WWE Champion reacts to bizarre storyline idea for Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon

Former WWE writer/producer Brian Gewirtz recently posted a picture on his official Twitter handle. The still features a piece of paper containing what seems to be a storyline idea involving former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle.

Gewirtz stated that he found it while cleaning the closet. He added that he doesn't know which writer came up with the idea back in 2007-08, and made it clear that it never reached Vince McMahon. He finished off the tweet by admiring the writer for going this far with his imagination.

The post garnered a response from none other than former WWE Champion, JBL. The self-proclaimed Wrestling God was a significant part of the Hornswoggle-Vince storyline. He jokingly asked Gewirtz whether the angle can still be done. Check out the exchange below:

Can we still do this @bfg728 ? — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) April 30, 2020

As can be seen in the tweet above, the angle that the writer pitched would have seen Vince taking Hornswoggle for a 'ride', with the boss stuffing him in a pillowcase. Vince would have proceeded to throw Hornswoggle out of his limo, over the railing of a bridge, resulting in the latter's 'death'.

The writer acknowledged that this was a morbid idea, but it made sense to him that an irate Vince would do it after trying his best to get rid of Hornswoggle, but to no avail.

Back in late 2007, Hornswoggle was revealed as Vince McMahon's illegitimate son. For weeks on end, Vince forced him to compete in matches against much-larger opponents, in an attempt to show his son some "tough love".

Months later, JBL destroyed Hornswoggle on RAW, while Finlay watched helplessly, as he was handcuffed to the ring ropes by the dastardly villain. JBL went on to reveal that Hornswoggle was Finlay's son. The feud culminated in a Belfast Brawl at WrestleMania 24, which JBL ended up winning.