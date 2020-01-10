Former WWE Champion reportedly does not want to wrestle at WrestleMania 36

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Rumors Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

WrestleMania 36.

The latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions with Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz touched upon all the hottest stories in the world of pro wrestling.

One of the most talked-about incidents from the week was the return of Big Show to RAW after 2 years. He wrestled and looked as good as ever.

Tom Colohue revealed on Dropkick DiSKussions that there are currently no WrestleMania 36 plans for Big Show and that he believes that the former WWE Champion does not want to have a match at the PPV in April.

Tom stated:

There are no plans for a WrestleMania match yet, I don’t believe he wants to have a match at WrestleMania. No plans for a WrestleMania match at the moment, but he may appear in the Royal Rumble.

Big Show returned on the latest episode of RAW and teamed up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe for a six-man tag team match against The Authors of Pain and Seth Rollins.

The 47-year-old WWE veteran looked lean and fit as he wrestled his first match in over two years.

It was also revealed by Colohue that Big Show is back to put over Superstars with a special interest in AOP. Akam and Rezar are in the midst of a renewed push as part of a top heel faction helmed by Seth Rollins on RAW.

Advertisement

The heel trio is expected to have a match with Joe, Owens and Show on a PPV after Royal Rumble and the feud should also continue until WrestleMania 36 in some shape or form.

However, with Big Show not currently involved in WWE's plans for WrestleMania, the creative team may have other plans for this angle and the Superstars involved in it for the Show of Shows.

WWE has a lot of important booking decisions to make on the road to WrestleMania, and it's common knowledge that every plan in the company is subject to change as we get closer to the show.