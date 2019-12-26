Former WWE Champion responds to fan backlash after his loss to Brock Lesnar

Lesnar is the current WWE Champion

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has responded to the backlash from the fans following his loss under 10 seconds to Brock Lesnar in the premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX.

Kingston's response

The New Day member shared his appreciation for the fans’ passion and expressed his joy at being able to garner such a huge fan base. On losing the title to Lesnar in under 10 seconds, Kingston stated that it was his job to move on from the incident.

Kofi Kingston

“I appreciate the passion [from the fans], I do,” Kingston told Yahoo Sport. “There are people who have careers that span years and they never have this kind of following, so I’m really fortunate to have that. It’s their right to be angry if they want to be angry, but it’s my job to keep moving forward.

"There’s a whole lot of stuff we don’t have control over, but we work with what we’re given, try to get a little bit more and claw your way back. It might not be a direct, linear path.”

Kingston won his first ever WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 when he beat Daniel Bryan at the Grandest Stage of Them All. His reign lasted for 180 days, before Lesnar beat him in under 10 seconds to win the Championship on the premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX.