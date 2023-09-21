Former WWE Champion to return after 12 years against LA Knight? Exploring the possibility 

LA Knight has become one of the most beloved, high-profile names on the WWE roster in the last few months. The SmackDown star could be involved in a major feud if a former world champion makes an in-ring return after 12 years to face him.

The superstar in question is none other than Kevin Nash. For those unaware, the Hall of Famer and the SmackDown star have been involved in a war of words in the last few weeks. Nash criticized Knight online before calling him a "rip off" of The Rock.

Expand Tweet

It wouldn't be surprising if the Stamford-based promotion used the real-life beef between the two to lay down the breadcrumbs for an on-screen rivalry. The creative team could have Nash return to confront the 40-year-old in the coming days, culminating in a match between the stars.

While the Hall of Famer has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV in recent years, Nash's last singles match came at TLC 2011. If he locks horns with Knight, it will mark his first one-on-one bout in the company in 12 years.

Kevin Nash calls LA Knight a "bottom feeder"

Following LA Knight's promo on WWE SmackDown, where he allegedly took a jab at Kevin Nash, the Hall of Famer responded to the SmackDown star. On the latest edition of the Kliq This podcast, Nash said:

“I had forgotten about it until, YEAH! LA Knight brought it up on SmackDown. Based on the response the SmackDown crowd gave him, I’m quite sure they had forgotten about it also. I read different things where he took a shot at me. How is that really taking a shot? This is a guy that is basically a bottom feeder."

Nash also discussed Knight's contract negotiations with WWE before mocking him:

“I see where he’s up for a new contract. I call Triple H. ‘Paul, what’s the deal?’ Early, it said negotiations were going great, and then it seemed like there was a hitch. Paul told me, ‘I don’t understand. This kid…’ ‘Kid? This guy is my age. Are you more worried about the fact that his fan appeal will recede faster than his hairline?’ Unless you’re just a knob-gobbler, there is no way you would pick those sunglasses as something to wear."

Expand Tweet

Nash's recent comments may not go down well with Knight. How will the SmackDown star react to the veteran's recent comments? Only time will tell.

Do you want Kevin Nash vs. LA Knight to happen in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star