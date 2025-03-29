Former WWE champion to return after 4 years at WrestleMania & instantly dethrone LA Knight? Potential explored

LA Knight has again gained momentum after winning the WWE United States Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura this year. The Megastar has been a fighting champion. He recently defended his title against Braun Strowman on the latest episode of SmackDown. However, the bout ended in chaos as Jacob Fatu interfered, causing a DQ, and Knight retained his title.

Fatu has made it clear that he is after the United States Title and wants to bring gold home. However, Jacob is not alone; multiple SmackDown superstars are gunning for Knight’s title. Many fans are convinced that the Stamford-based promotion could book a multi-man ladder match with Megastar’s US title hanging above the ring as the prize. Additionally, this bout might also lead to the comeback of a former WWE champion after four years. The match could feature big names like Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, Rey Fenix, LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more.

In a shocking twist, The Samoan Werewolf, alongside his Bloodline, could attack Braun Strowman hours ahead of WrestleMania 41, leaving him unable to compete. Thus eliminating a significant threat in his way. Surprisingly, former NXT Champion and ex-AEW star Aleister Black could make his return to WWE after four years as a jaw-dropping replacement for The Monster of All Monsters and could win the title, creating a massive highlight moment and serving as the perfect return for Black.

WWE has been subtly hinting at Black’s potential comeback by dropping mystery vignettes that sit well with his character. The Dutchman was released from his AEW contract last month, and reports suggested that he is set to return to the wrestling juggernaut.

That said, the proposed angle above is speculative at this point.

Former WWE champion could take over Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown

If Aleister Black returns at WrestleMania and wins the United States Championship, it will be a massive move for SmackDown. In another shocking turn, The Harbinger of Fury could also emerge as the newest leader of the Wyatt Sicks faction.

The Wyatt Sicks haven’t been seen on WWE television since being drafted to SmackDown during the first-ever Transfer Window of the company. There has been a buzz for a month that the bizarre stable might find a new leader to regain the momentum they once had, which many felt was lost due to the lack of compelling storylines.

Black’s name has been at the top of the list as the newest leader of the scary faction, given his dark persona and experience of working with the House of Black faction. The Dutchman joining forces with Wyatt Sicks could be an interesting move and could revive the group's hype as well.

However, the scenario above is hypothetical at this point, and it will be interesting to see when Aleister Black makes his return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

