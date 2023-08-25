Former WWE champion could return for the first time in 28 months on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt's passing has seemingly changed the plans for tonights WWE SmackDown according to some of the rumors shared earlier today.

The most recent updates claim that "extra names" are flying in for the show, which could include former Superstar Bo Dallas. It has been rumored that Bo Dallas has been portraying Uncle Howdy over the past few months, but there has been no confirmation from WWE that he was indeed the man in the mask.

The rumors seem to point toward several returns tonight and one of them could be Bray's real-life brother, Bo Dallas, for the first time since his release back in April 2021. The former NXT Champion may be part of the tribute show for his brother as the company has a track record of emotional episodes after Superstars pass away.

Dallas rose through the ranks in WWE alongside his brother before Wyatt went on to make a name for himself as the leader of The Wyatt Family and later as a solo star. Dallas won several Championships throughout his tenure and became recognizable for his run as NXT Champion and his role in The B Team along with Curtis Axel.

WWE set to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt's close friend Rob Fee, who helped design several of his masks throughout his run as The Fiend, recently shared a Tweet to note that tonight would be special, leading to speculation that there may be big plans for the show.

The likes of Mika Rotunda, Mike Rotunda, Bo Dallas, and even Jojo Offerman could be part of tonight's show in order to celebrate the life of Bray Wyatt and the legacy that he has now left behind.

As of writing, it is unclear who these "extra names" are that have been brought in for SmackDown tonight.

Sportskeeda would like to pass on their condolences to the entire Rotunda family at this difficult time.

