Former WWE Champion to return on RAW after Elimination Chamber & challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 40? Possibility explored

WrestleMania 40 is around the corner, and the direction for the Intercontinental Championship is still obscure as Gunther has yet to find an opponent. The RAW after Elimination Chamber could see a major surprise as a former WWE Champion could return and challenge The Ring General at The Show of Shows.

The name in question is WWE Superstar Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior has been away from television for quite some time as he suffered an injury. However, it looks like his return is on the horizon, and the company could be preparing for it. The Irishman recently posted a GIF of Drew McIntyre on X after the latter won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Observing his close frenemy secure a title shot at The Showcase of The Immortals may have ignited a competitive spirit within him, prompting him to desire a title opportunity as well. As a result, there is a good possibility that the 46-year-old could return on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW and lay out a challenge to Gunther for WrestleMania XL.

WWE might be looking to put The Ring General in a huge match at The Show of Shows, and Sheamus could be a viable opponent for him. Besides, the two superstars have a history, as they battled each other on several occasions and delivered banger matches.

As a result, WWE could run their feud once again for WrestleMania 40. Therefore, the prospect of the Celtic Warrior returning to the company on the RAW after Elimination Chamber and challenging the Gunther looks plausible.

Expand Tweet

Is Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign nearing its end?

Gunther has included his name in the pages of history as he is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE. Over the past two years, he has reigned supreme on the main roster and has defined the term greatness.

He has vanquished every opponent that stepped up to him in his indomitable run. However, it looks like The Ring General is nearing his days as the Intercontinental Champion. It is because he has restored the glory of the title and has seemingly done everything with it in his indomitable run.

Apart from this, the Austrian superstar has changed WWE's record book, which could have been the company's ultimate goal. Now that he has established himself as a huge name on the main roster, WWE might be looking to put him in the main event picture.

Expand Tweet

Hence, Gunther could be dropping his title very soon, which could be as early as WrestleMania 40.