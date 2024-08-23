Former WWE Champion to return to RAW and join the new Judgment Day? Exploring the chances

The new version of The Judgment Day turned their attention to bashing Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest on the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. This revamped faction includes Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. Given how well this new lineup is thriving on the red brand, WWE might expand the faction further in the near future.

This speculation has led to the opinion that former WWE Champion AJ Styles could return to RAW and join the new Judgment Day.

WWE might consider bringing The Phenomenal One back to the red brand and integrating him into the new Judgment Day to revitalize his character. Styles has been vocal about his desire to win a World title but has faced setbacks. Making a significant change, like joining The Judgment Day, could be a potential way to refresh his persona.

Previously, AJ Styles teamed with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan against the earlier version of The Judgment Day. With Morgan and Balor now part of the new group, adding Styles could further strengthen the faction. Although Styles is currently on SmackDown, a trade could potentially bring him to RAW.

Currently, The Phenomenal One is on hiatus from WWE. His last appearance was at the Clash at the Castle event in Scotland, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. Since then, he has competed in live events and secured a victory over Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH Destination 2024.

While the above scenario is unlikely to unfold, it will be interesting to see if WWE decides to integrate AJ Styles into the villainous faction storyline on RAW in the near future.

Who else could be a great fit for the new Judgment Day?

Besides AJ Styles, Bronson Reed could also be a great fit for the new version of this villainous faction. The tsunami has been wreaking havoc on the red brand, and big names like Seth Rollins, The Miz, and R-Truth have already been taken down. Recently, Bronson Reed came face to face with Braun Strowman, setting up what promises to be a fierce competition.

If Dominik Mysterio or any faction member aids Reed in his battle against Strowman, it could pave the way for him to join the group.

Given his dominant booking, Reed’s addition to the stable would be a strong choice, further solidifying the new version of the group as an unstoppable force. The 35-year-old could serve as the Enforcer for this villainous faction on RAW, bringing even more power and intensity to their ranks.

