Former WWE champion to return after six years to exact revenge on Roman Reigns? Exploring potential surprise 

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns has his fair share of enemies both on-screen and outside of the ring.

In 2018, Reigns seemingly had some issues with Enzo Amore ahead of his WWE release. Despite the former Cruiserweight Champion dismissing the rumors, veteran match official Mike Chioda revealed that Amore was kicked out of the locker room by the current Undisputed Universal Champion.

WWE later released Amore, and he has since wrestled for several promotions. The 37-year-old was let go by the company after a series of allegations. However, the charges have now been settled, and he could make his return after nearly six years with a clean record.

Expand Tweet

Royal Rumble 2024 is now less than a month away, and while the company is discussing potential surprises for the show, they could opt to include Enzo Amore. The former WWE star could feature in the men's Rumble before entering a storyline with Reigns since it is now public knowledge that the two dislike one another.

Could Roman Reigns have several challengers for his WWE Championship in 2024?

Roman Reigns has a huge target on his back at the moment, and heading into WrestleMania 40, he could have several challengers.

AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight will battle it out for the chance to face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble next week on SmackDown. Moreover, the winner of the men's Rumble bout could choose to challenge Reigns at The Show of Shows in April.

Add any surprise returns that could happen at Royal Rumble, and Reigns could be forced to defend his championship many more times in 2024 than he has so far in 2023.

Do you think Enzo Amore will make his WWE return at Royal Rumble next year? Share your thoughts and predictions for the event in the comments section below.