Former WWE Champion to return at SummerSlam and take revenge on Brock Lesnar for legitimately injuring him 8 years ago? Analyzing the possibility

Brock Lesnar is not just one of the toughest on-screen characters in WWE, but also one of the toughest men outside the ring. In 2016, Brock Lesnar busted Randy Orton open during their match at SummerSlam. Orton had a major gash owing to Lesnar's repeated elbow shots to his face and he bled profusely. The match had to be stopped as a result.

Although the outcome was predetermined, Lesnar's actions appeared to have crossed the line as it seemed like he had truly injured his opponent.

Randy Orton has been out of action since last year owing to back injuries. However, recent reports have revealed that The Viper is getting back in shape and has become 'massive.' With the former WWE Champion seemingly preparing for a return, what better way than to return at SummerSlam and avenge what Brock Lesnar did to him in 2016.

Orton could not only take revenge but also help his former protege The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, win his match against the Beast Incarnate. This could lead to a major feud between Orton and Lesnar, two veterans of the sport, and the rivalry could lead to a massive match between them at WrestleMania 40.

Mike Chioda commented on Brock Lesnar hurting Randy Orton intentionally

The veteran WWE referee had talked about the incident while speaking to James Romero of Wrestling Shoot Interviews. Chioda said he wasn't sure if the finish was approved by the company or if it was just Lesnar taking out his frustrations in such a brutal manner.

"Randy had a little bit of heat at that time. He gashed him open real bad over the forehead. You could tell he was going for it because it was just elbow to forehead. I was kind of shocked that they would do that because concussion protocol was still strong at that time,'' said Chioda.

It was surprising that the company never built an angle between the two men based on this. It could have been because tensions ran high between them. However, eight years later, the two men must have reconciled and it would be a perfect stepping stone to build a feud between the two.

