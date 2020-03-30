Former WWE Champion reveals what it was like to get squashed by Brock Lesnar

This former WWE Champion's match against The Beast Incarnate didn't even last a minute.

After 180 days as WWE Champion, it all ended in 8 seconds.

Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston and Big E are set to compete in a triple threat ladder match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 36. However, the scene was quite the opposite for The New Day on the road to last year's WrestleMania.

With Big E and Xavier Woods by his side, Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to win the WWE Championship. He went on to retain the title for 180 days. Kofi was a dominant champion on the blue brand since winning the gold but his run came to an abrupt end when he collided with Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate defeated him in eight seconds and till date, Kingston has not received a rematch for the WWE Championship. While speaking to Sports Illustrated to promote The Main Event film, The New Day member opened up on his title loss and stated that he wanted to end it differently:

When I found out that it was going to end the way that it did, I had a different version. But at the end of the day, we are charged with going out and playing the role, and that’s really all we can do. I was so blessed to have had the WWE Championship.

The way that it came about, everything was just so serendipitous. From me having to wait 11 years to get a single title shot, then I was finally able to achieve the dream against a guy like Daniel Bryan, who was in the very same role as me five years before, when the people were demanding he become WWE Champion.

Kofi Kingston pointed out how he was able to inspire and motivate the fans to believe in their dreams as the WWE Champion. He also expressed his gratitude for having a six-month-long title reign and stated why the loss to The Beast Incarnate doesn't bother him that much.

I take a lot of pride in being the guy that everyone can look to. Yes, it ended in eight seconds. But I was thankful that everything unfolded the way that it did. It was picture-perfect from the gauntlet match to the Elimination Chamber, all the way through what people called ‘KofiMania.’ I try not to dwell on the way that it ended. Six months is a very long title reign in this day and age, and I was able to motivate people and push people to be the best version of themselves.

The New Day are currently on a quest to reclaim the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Will Kofi Kingston be able to win championship gold on consecutive WrestleManias?