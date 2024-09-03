Former WWE Champion's fiancée to return after six years to manage Wyatt Sicks? Exploring potential scenario

The Wyatt Sicks have taken over WWE since their debut on RAW back in June. The stable is continuing the legacy of late superstar Bray Wyatt and currently, there are five members, including Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy. The faction has already made its mark on the red brand, but it seems there could be a way for the group to be taken to a whole new level.

As part of a recent signing for Southern Wrestling Autographs, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt's fiancée, Jojo Offerman, revealed that she would be open to returning to WWE as a manager if the opportunity arose.

"Oh, 100 percent [I’d return to wrestling as a manager]. I would love that. I would. I have great acting skills [she laughed]. I am so good. I’m just kidding. But I really would. I really would."

Trending

Jojo previously worked as a ring announcer for the company from 2016 to 2018 before getting released in 2021 and who better than the fiancée of Bray Wyatt to return to be part of the world that has been created in his honor?

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Bo Dallas has done a fantastic job of working out a way to continue Bray's legacy and it could reach a new level if Jojo became part of the group.

The Wyatt Sicks will be in action next week on WWE RAW

Wyatt Sicks thought that American Made was in their rear-view mirror after Uncle Howdy's win over Chad Gable as part of his in-ring debut last week on RAW. However, this isn't the case, as Gable challenged the group to an Eight-Person Mixed Tag Team Street Fight for next week's show.

Expand Tweet

Chad Gable's new faction includes The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. There is no word on which members of The Wyatt Sicks will officially be part of the match. However, it seems like Nikki Cross will make her in-ring debut as Sister Abigail to take on American Made and hopefully end their feud.

Wyatt Sicks will then have many opportunities to move forward after the feud and move into Bad Blood if they are able to settle their issues with Chad Gable next week on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback