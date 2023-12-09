Former WWE Champion's Mahatma Gandhi reference on SmackDown sparks online outrage: What did he say?

In the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, JBL made a surprising comparison of Mahatma Gandhi during his return to commentary on the Tribute to the Troops special show.

The unexpected scenario unfolded during the match between Dragon Lee and Santos Escobar in the first round of the United States Championship qualifying match. Dominik Mysterio, who is set to defend his NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline 2023, interrupted the match.

JBL proceeded to praise Dominik Mysterio, eventually drawing an unexpected parallel by comparing him to Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. The commentary unfolded with JBL stating that individuals who emerge from adversity, such as prison, can become great leaders.

He cited examples of Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, expressing his belief that Dominik Mysterio has the potential to become a great leader like them in history.



For those unaware, Dominik Mysterio was involved in a storyline where he made an uninvited visit to Rey Mysterio's house along with Rhea Ripley. As a result, Rey called the police, leading to Dominik being arrested and taken into custody.

This storyline was used to create dramatic tension within the Mysterio family ahead of the clash that took place between Rey and Dominik at WrestleMania 39. Not only this, Dominik has referenced this "jail experience" in various interviews, contributing to the ongoing narrative of his character within WWE.

What else happened on SmackDown this week?

In addition to the US title no. 1 contender tournament matches, the latest episode of SmackDown marked the return of CM Punk to the show for the first time in almost a decade. Punk's arrival was accompanied by a powerful promo that stirred anticipation among fans for The Straight Edge Superstar's plans. During the promo, Punk addressed Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He even alluded to backstage controversies in All Elite Wrestling.

Punk also made references to several other WWE stars, including Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, and more. The two-time Money in the Bank winner concluded the promo by expressing his desire to finish his story by main-eventing WrestleMania 40.

Beyond the promo, Punk was involved in various backstage segments on SmackDown, interacting with superstars like Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Nick Aldis, and others.

The episode has set the stage for intriguing developments on both RAW and SmackDown as the road to Royal Rumble 2024 unfolds.

