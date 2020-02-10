Former WWE Champion scared of The Fiend Bray Wyatt

The Fiend Bray Wyatt is unbeaten in WWE right now and is scaring every single Superstar who is coming up against him. Mark Henry is no different and the World's Strongest Man has openly admitted that he is 'kind of' scared of the WWE Universal Champion.

Talking on Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio, Henry opened up about the upcoming match between Goldberg and The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Henry made it clear that he is glad he does not have to face the champion. He said:

"The Fiend kind of scares me. I am so glad that I've been able to stay away from the business and not be tormented by The Fiend. That would be the worst thing ever."

King Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura were the rumored opponents to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown this month but that did not happen. The WWE Universe knew Goldberg was returning for the pay-per-view but the move to have him face Bray Wyatt stunned everyone.

Mark Henry spoke about the match and said that he wants Goldberg to lose. He also made it clear that it is only because the WWE Hall of Famer should not be the one to end The Fiend's unbeaten streak.