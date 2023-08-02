Former WWE Champion set for massive 505 day-return to show

WWE announced that multi-time world champion Rey Mysterio will return to NXT next week.

The wrestling veteran last appeared on the show on March 15, 2022, over 500 days ago. He and his son Dominik Mysterio, who was a babyface at the time, were involved in a backstage segment with Legado Del Fantasma.

Rey also appeared at ringside that night for Dominik's singles match against Raul Mendoza. After Legado was called up to the main roster, Zelina Vega replaced Elektra Lopez, and they turned face several months later. They revived the LWO (Latino World Order) with The Master of the 619 on SmackDown.

Meanwhile, Dominik turned on his father and became a massive heel after joining forces with The Judgment Day. On WWE NXT this week, he and Rhea Ripley appeared on the show, and they didn't have a lot of good things to say. Dirty Dom called himself the greatest luchador of all time, which led to Dragon Lee confronting him and challenging him to a match for the North American Championship.

They accepted the challenge, and Rhea stated that she will be in his corner next week for the title bout. Dragon Lee said he'll also have someone in his corner, and Rey Mysterio showed up on the big screen. The WWE Hall of Famer announced that he'll return to NXT next week, to Rhea and Dominik's surprise.

Are you excited about Rey's NXT return? Sound off in the comments below!

