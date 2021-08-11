"They're not a tag team" - Former WWE Champion takes a shot at Randy Orton and Riddle

In a recent interview, two-time WWE champion AJ Styles opened up on his thoughts regarding RK-Bro. In light of recent events, the RAW Tag Team Champion believes that Randy Orton and Riddle are not a tag team.

This week's episode of WWE RAW closed with Orton laying out Riddle with an RKO after The Viper defeated Styles. This twist left many fans wondering about the team's future. But after RAW went off the air, John Cena came to the ring and seemingly reunited Orton and Riddle.

Speaking on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, Styles had the following to say when asked about the fans' love of RK-Bro.

"I think it's dumb, it's not very smart of the WWE Universe." said Styles. "I don't get what they are doing. First of all there, is no RK-Bro, they're not a tag team. You don't see me trying to Styles Clash Omos, do you? Not that I think I could. Or Phenomenal Forearm him? I don't do that. He doesn't slam me through the ring. That doesn't happen. We're a great team. That's why we're the tag team champs. RK-Bro? There is no RK-Bro."

Orton and Riddle might be in line for a title shot, but it would be interesting to see how the storyline progresses after the events that took place in the closing moments on RAW.

AJ Styles on Randy turning on Riddle earlier this week on WWE RAW

AJ Styles went further in depth regarding Orton and Riddle. He shared his thoughts about why Orton is likely to betray Riddle in the opening segment of this week's RAW. Styles then reinforced that argument again on The Bump:

"I warned him, I warned everybody what kind of person Randy Orton is," Styles added. "You can go through his nicknames. He's basically telling you what he's gonna do to him."

"NEVER in a million years would I thought it would be a broken heart that hurt you the most by @RandyOrton!"@AJStylesOrg pinpointed the moment that @SuperKingofBros' heart broke. 💔#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rSJjjec2FS — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2021

Although Styles and Omos have been on a tear ever since they joined forces, the duo might have met their match in RK-Bro.

Where does RK-Bro go from here? Will they be challenging for AJ and Omos' RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam? Let us know what you think of the situation in the comments section below.

