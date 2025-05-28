Former WWE champion to turn babyface and immediately dethrone Dominik Mysterio? Exploring the possibility

Tensions continue to brew within The Judgment Day with the return of Liv Morgan on this week's WWE RAW, the recent introduction of Roxanne Perez, and, of course, the fate of the Intercontinental Championship. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio are as passive-aggressive as the next toxic couple you would know, with insecurity and envy palpable in the clubhouse air.

While the former Universal Champion is seemingly jealous of Dominik having the title, the latter clearly thinks he should be higher in The Judgment Day hierarchy, considering his status as a champion. While the WWE Universe has come to appreciate "Dirty" Dom's exploits over the past few months, Finn Balor also remains a sympathetic figure due to him not receiving a singles push despite rumors to the contrary last year.

In fact, his loss in the Men's MITB Ladder Match qualifier on this week's RAW received significant backlash on the internet. A face turn for either Balor or ''Dirty'' Dom seems to be on the horizon, and the current landscape of loyalties suggests The Prince embracing the path of virtue and fans once again seems to be the more likely scenario, perhaps with the rest of The Judgment Day members turning their backs on Balor soon.

The Judgment Day turning on The Prince could set up a major feud between Dominik and Finn for the Intercontinental Championship. With the first-ever two-night SummerSlam approaching, The Biggest Party of The Summer could be the perfect place to culminate this chapter of The Judgment Day.

Trending

It has been a long time since Finn Balor won a singles title in WWE

With the WWE Universe firmly behind The Prince, Finn Balor leaving The Judgment Day behind could be a tremendous story, especially considering that Balor possibly beating Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship would be his first singles title win since 2022.

The last singles championship that Finn Balor won was the WWE United States Title when he defeated Damian Priest on the February 28, 2022, edition of Monday Night RAW. During his time with The Judgment Day, he has gone on to become a five-time tag team champion, but singles gold has thus far eluded him.

It will be interesting to see if the 43-year-old wins singles gold in the coming months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of thinks about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you." Alright, maybe not the last part.



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.



Beyond wrestling, snooker remains Tathya's top priority alongside academics. He promotes snooker and billiards through written content and multimedia for The Sportal, Apex Sports, and independently. Know More