Former WWE champion to turn heel for the first time in 3 years - 3 directions for Randy Orton after WWE Backlash 2024

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens joined forces at the WWE Backlash 2024 Premium Live Event.

They fought fiercely against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga in a No Disqualification match. However, their efforts were in vain as they were defeated when Tanga Loa, a new member of The Bloodline, stepped in and helped Sikoa and Tama secure the win.

Since Randy Orton's team's loss wasn't clean, it begs the question of what The Viper will do moving forward. Here are three directions for the Apex Predator after his loss at Backlash France.

Randy Orton turns heel after 3 years and vents frustration on Kevin Owens

The Viper has been a part of WWE for such a long time that he has switched between being a good guy and a bad guy countless times. His ability to seamlessly embody the role of a villain has worked out pretty well because he is just incredibly skilled at what he does.

Orton's 'Viper' persona was carefully crafted around his knack for catching people off guard with sudden strikes. The 42-year-old could do the same on the upcoming episode of SmackDown by blaming Owens for their loss at Backlash, showing his frustration by double-crossing The Prizefighter and turning heel after three years.

Goes after the Tag Team Championship with Owens

Orton and Kevin Owens have been having a blast ever since they joined the SmackDown roster. Even though they faced off against each other at WrestleMania XL, they still had each other's backs. They also teamed up against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Both men have expressed their admiration and gratitude towards one another. This could be the way forward. They may join forces once more to challenge for the Tag Team Championship on the blue brand against their preferred rivals, Theory & Waller.

Goes after Cody Rhodes

The Apex Predator might have Cody Rhodes in his sights and could be looking to face off against him at WWE's next Premium Live Event.

Randy Orton and Rhodes teamed up at the Survivor Series 2023 PLE. The duo shares a significant history, making it intriguing to witness them rekindle their past through an intense rivalry before The Viper hangs up his boots.

After all, Randy Orton was Rhodes' first feud in WWE. While Cody has a long list of desired opponents, defeating someone of The Legend Killer's status would greatly benefit The American Nightmare's championship reign.

Their history was so captivating that no other story could compare to the thrilling tale they would create and the impact it would have on everyone involved in the future.