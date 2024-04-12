Former WWE champion turns heel and attacks Cody Rhodes & more - 3 people who can interrupt The American Nightmare on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story and became the New Undisputed WWE Champion at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

Following the recent developments in the main event of WrestleMania Night Two, it's unclear who will step up to Cody Rhodes as his next challenger.

Expand Tweet

WWE teased a possible clash between The Rock and The American Nightmare. The Final Boss let Cody know that he would come for him. It is logical to expect the champion to face a new opponent on the blue brand before The Rock makes his much-anticipated return.

Here's a list of three superstars who might interrupt him on SmackDown tonight and demand a title shot.

#3. Cody Rhodes could be interrupted by Gunther

Expand Tweet

In the aftermath of WrestleMania 40, the former Intercontinental Champion's absence from RAW was hard to ignore. After being defeated by Sami Zayn, The Ring General will now likely look for an opportunity to move up the cards.

While some feel he should not have suffered a defeat, others believe that now is an excellent time for him to move up the ranks and secure a spot in the main event scene.

It could start with him interrupting the new Undisputed WWE Champion on SmackDown tonight.

#2. The Tribal Heir Solo Sikoa

Rhodes was deprived of the championship at WrestleMania 39 by Solo Sikoa. The Street Champion sought to replicate the same at the 40th anniversary but was stopped by John Cena.

The rivalry between Cody and The Bloodline is far from reaching its conclusion. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that The Rock and Roman Reigns are unlikely to be involved in the current champion's reign anytime soon.

With the absence of the rest of the group, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso stand as the only remaining members of The Bloodline. The Tribal Heir's previous conflicts with The American Nightmare could potentially lead to him stepping forward to face the champion.

Randy Orton could turn heel and attack his former stablemate, Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes has always been vocal about his respect for Randy Orton as a mentor. Seeing The Viper appear during Cody's promo and dropping The American Nightmare with an RKO would be shocking.

Randy Orton is unrivaled in his ability to portray a villainous character in the WWE. Throughout his storied career, Orton has continually proven his ability as a heel, producing some of his most impressive performances.

With Roman Reigns presently on hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, there is a clear dearth of a dominant adversary who can provide a tough challenge to Rhodes. As a result, The Legend Killer must step forward and embrace his dark side to fill the void.