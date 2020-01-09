Former WWE Champion wants to be the face of the company

The Miz has been one of the most successful WWE Superstars of the past decade. With 19 titles reigns, The A-Lister is tied with Kofi Kingston in winning maximum championships over the last 10 years. However, that doesn't mean The Miz has nothing else to achieve. The former WWE Champion is hungry to win more gold in the coming years and establish himself as the face of the company.

WWE Backstage

When Renee Young asked The Miz about the source of his motivation in the latest episode of WWE Backstage, he replied:

What motivates me? What doesn't motivate me! I think as a WWE Superstar, you're always wanting to be the best. Whenever I see any type of NFL promotion of WWE SmackDown and I'm not the face, if I see Roman there, it infuriates me.

I love Roman Reigns. I think he does a tremendous job but I want to be the face of WWE, whether it's SmackDown, whether it's RAW, like I want to be that guy. I want to hold the major Championships, the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship like there's something that thrives in me. I think there's a certain mentality that people have, that you need to have in order to do that.

The Miz is currently engaged in a feud with The New Day as he assaulted Kofi Kingston following a defeat at the hands of the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He also allied with the returning John Morrison and it will be interesting to see how the situation plays out in the coming SmackDown.