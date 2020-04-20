Former WWE commentator reveals retirement date

Hugo Savinovich

Former WWE commentator, Hugo Savinovich, recently revealed his retirement date to his followers. The veteran who worked in WWE for almost two decades announced his plans for retirement from wrestling, saying that he would be bidding farewell to the wrestling world in February 2025.

Savinovich announced to his followers that he plans to retire from professional wrestling in February of 2025. He made a statement saying that the clock was running on his time in the business and that he would say goodbye to the business during one of his broadcasts on the Lucha Libre Online Page.

Savinovich also said that he would like for the last match that he commentates for to be alongside his former WWE compatriot, Carlos Cabrera, saying that he would formally request WWE to allow Cabrera to call the match alongside him in that February of 2025.

“I am announcing my retirement from wrestling. It is official, it will be in February 2025, which means that the time is already running. I will say goodbye to wrestling and I hope to make my last card for that date”.

Hugo Savinovich's wrestling career

The former WWE Spanish commentator worked in WWE for the better part of 17 years. During his time with the company, he was also employed as a member of the creative staff, working directly with the WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

His accomplishments do not merely lie in his time with WWE, but he was also a commentator and producer in multiple other wrestling companies, where he fulfilled different roles.

Prior to his roles as a commentator or producer, Savinovich was also involved in the wrestling side of things. He modeled his wrestling character after the extremely innovative and pioneering flamboyant stylings of Gorgeous George.

Throughout his career outside WWE, he was a part of WWC, Lucha Underground, Wrestling Superstar, Imperio Lucha Libre, WAR, NGCW, and quite a few others. His accomplishments were scattered throughout South America as well as parts of the USA. All told, he has been in the business of professional wrestling for nearly 40 years.