Former WWE Diva returning to the ring after 4-year absence

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 04, 2020

Jan 04, 2020 IST SHARE

Cameron had four title matches against AJ Lee

It has been announced that Ariane Andrew, formerly known as Cameron in WWE, is set to make her return to wrestling after a four-year absence.

The former Funkadactyl is being advertised to compete in a match at the Big Gay Brunch event, which is run by independent wrestler Effy, on WrestleMania 36 weekend in April 2020.

As of the time of writing, it has not been announced who she will face.

There had been speculation earlier in the week that Cameron could make an in-ring comeback after she posted a picture of her wrestling boots on social media.

Cameron’s WWE career

Despite being the first person to be eliminated from the Tough Enough reality show in 2011, Ariane Andrew signed a contract with WWE and made her in-ring debut later in the year.

She went on to debut on the main roster under the name Cameron in January 2012 as one-half of The Funkadactyls, alongside Naomi, and the two women accompanied Brodus Clay – and later Tensai – to the ring as back-in dancers.

The former Total Divas star earned four opportunities at the Divas Championship, facing AJ Lee on every occasion, but failed to win the title.

Following a short stint in NXT from November 2015 to May 2016, Cameron was released from her WWE contract.