Former WWE Divas Champion returning 'on a semi-regular basis'

Kelly Kelly held the Divas Championship on one occasion

Jerry Lawler has revealed on his The Jerry Lawler Show podcast that Kelly Kelly is set to return to WWE “on a semi-regular basis”.

The former Divas Champion, who left WWE in 2012 after seven years with the company, has appeared sporadically on WWE programming over the last two years, with her most recent match coming at the 2020 Royal Rumble.

Speaking about his experience at the Rumble event, Lawler said he was informed by Kelly backstage that she could appear more frequently in WWE in the future.

“I got a chance to talk to Kelly before the match for a long time. She’s just doing great. And from what I understand we may be seeing more of her. She may be coming back on a semi-regular basis.” [H/T SEScoops for the transcription]

Kelly Kelly’s recent WWE appearances

Following her appearance on the 25th anniversary episode of RAW in January 2018, Kelly Kelly made her in-ring return six days later by participating in the inaugural women’s Royal Rumble match.

Later in the year, she took part in the Battle Royal at the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view, while she became the first female holder of the 24/7 Championship when she pinned Gerald Brisco to win the title on the RAW Reunion episode of RAW.

In January 2020, she entered the Royal Rumble from the No.21 position but failed to rack up any eliminations before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

