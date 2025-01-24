Former WWE Divas Champion to steal Dominik Mysterio from Liv Morgan on RAW on Netflix? Exploring potential return

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are trying to recover from the former's loss to Rhea Ripley at the RAW premiere on Netflix three weeks ago, which cost her the Women's World Championship.

As WWE Creative has moved on from the Rhea/Liv rivalry, the on-screen couple is searching for their new storyline. And this new storyline could include a former Divas champion and a WWE legend.

This legend is about Nikki Bella, who could return to the Royal Rumble. According to WrestleVotes, WWE boss Triple H is happy to bring the former Divas Champion back to WWE, and what better way to do so than competing at the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant?

In the Women's Match, Nikki Bella could eliminate Liv Morgan and then confront her on the RAW on Netflix, setting a feud involving Dominik Mysterio. She would try to lure Dirty Dom away from Liv as the latter did during her feud with Rhea Ripley, and the two female stars could have a match on RAW on Netflix down the road.

WWE veteran praises Liv Morgan; calls her her 'favorite wrestler'

The former Women's World Champion did a great job last year, completing her revenge tour and becoming World Champion. Liv Morgan was one of the top female wrestlers in WWE, if not the top, and recently got high praise from a WWE veteran.

Natalya spoke with Denise Salcedo and opened up about why Liv is her 'favorite wrestler.'

“Liv Morgan. I think she’s one of my favorite people right now to watch — guys and girls — because she literally took an opportunity that WWE gave her, they met her halfway, but she was ready, she stayed ready. I saw Liv spend her days off in the [Hart] Dungeon," Natalya said. [H/T 411 Mania]

It is unclear what Liv's plan is after her title loss. WWE Creative could move her to SmackDown to go after the Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton. The other scenario is to stay on RAW and challenge the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, or team up with Raquel Rodriguez to dethrone the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Naomi.

