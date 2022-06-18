Former WWE employee exasperated with Vince McMahon's appearance on SmackDown

Former WWE writer Vince Russo reacted to Vince McMahon's appearance on the latest edition of SmackDown.

The former CEO of WWE had to step down from his designation due to allegations of paying an employee $3 million in a settlement to cover up an alleged affair. The investigation came to light when the Wall Street Journal reported the incident on June 15. His daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has been announced as the interim CEO, which she confirmed via social media.

The 76-year-old recently kicked off SmackDown wherein he welcomed everyone to the show, stating the importance of the words in the introduction of vignette 'Then, Now, Forever, Together' with the last word being crucial.

Vince Russo took to Twitter to call out McMahon, citing that he takes responsibility for his own mistakes and not anyone else's.

"“Together” my a**. I’ll take responsibility for MY OWN Mistakes, not Anybody Else’s, Thank You."

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso “Together” my ass. I’ll take responsibility for MY OWN Mistakes, not Anybody Else’s, Thank You. “Together” my ass. I’ll take responsibility for MY OWN Mistakes, not Anybody Else’s, Thank You.

Vince Russo on the former Vince McMahon led company unable to format a TV show

The former WWE writer has often been vocal about his opinions on the company and the industry.

Following the airing of the most recent edition of the Blue brand, Russo stated that the abysmal show was put on by WWE and fans should change the channel. He added that someone should teach them how to 'format a television show.'

"Man, nobody knows how to hold an audience like the @WWE. Guess you can change the channel now. Somebody PLEASE teach ANY ONE over there how to Format a Television Show. I’m beggin’ ya."

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso Man, nobody knows how to hold an audience like the @WWE . Guess you can change the channel now. Somebody PLEASE teach ANY ONE over there how to Format a Television Show. I’m beggin’ ya. Man, nobody knows how to hold an audience like the @WWE. Guess you can change the channel now. Somebody PLEASE teach ANY ONE over there how to Format a Television Show. I’m beggin’ ya.

The wrestling world was shocked when word spread on the allegations against McMahon. Additionally, the announcement of his appearance on the Blue brand made fans eager to look on with much anticipation, while most expected him to refer to the incident over the past week.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far