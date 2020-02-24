Former WWE employee reveals what made Vince McMahon excited "like a crazy guy"

Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is someone who is very dedicated to his job, and even at the age of 74 is an integral part of WWE. McMahon is also a patriotic American who wears his patriotism on his sleeve and does a lot for the troops.

One of the ways he contributes to the American troops is with the Tribute to the Troops show, which was first started way back in 2003. AEW commentator and former WWE employee Jim Ross recently revealed on his podcast Grilling JR, that McMahon is very enthusiastic about the Tribute to the Troops show and made sure he was a part of every show.

JR said that McMahon went to these shows "like a crazy guy like he was a young kid.”

“Tribute to the Troops was a huge deal. I think it was JBL’s idea originally, that Vince borrowed and ran with, just because JBL could not make it happen, but Vince could. Vince took a very vested and emotional interest in this project. Of all the negative things that people have said about Vince, and some are meritous and some aren’t, just like all of us, no one can ever question his patriotism. So Vince made all the trips. He was going over there like a crazy guy, like he was a young kid.” (H/T Fightful)

The Tribute to the Troops show takes place every December, with the last one taking place on December 6th. The shows were previously shown on USA Network, NBC or WWE Network, but last year's show was not telecast.