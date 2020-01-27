Former WWE IC Champ reminds fans he was not eliminated from the Royal Rumble

Curtis Axel held the Intercontinental Championship in 2013

The 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view was full of drama from start to finish, but it seems that one WWE Superstar still has a grievance over something that happened in the 2015 Royal Rumble match.

Writing on Twitter after the 2020 event, Curtis Axel reminded fans that he was not eliminated from the 30-man extravaganza in 2015, despite entering the match from the No.6 position.

You may remember that Axel was attacked by Erick Rowan on his way to the ring for the 2015 Rumble, meaning he was unable to participate in the match.

This led to a post-Rumble storyline for the former Intercontinental Champion, who told the WWE Universe on a weekly basis in the build-up to WrestleMania 31 that he was never eliminated from the Rumble match.

The “AxelMania” phenomenon lasted until the WrestleMania 31 kickoff show, which featured a spot where Axel was eliminated first from the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

One year later, he entered the 2016 Royal Rumble from the No.5 position, but he only lasted 90 seconds before being eliminated by the debuting AJ Styles.

The B-Team member did not participate in the 2020 men's Rumble.