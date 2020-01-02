Former WWE Mae Young Classic star Priscilla Kelly opens up about struggles with suicide and self-harm

With 2020 coming around, many people are seeing off the last decade by comparing where they are now to where they were ten years ago, including current independent wrestler and former WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Priscilla Kelly.

However, Kelly, who competed in the 2018 edition of the tournament, losing in the first round to Deonna Purrazzo, used this moment to open up about her struggles with mental health issues and suicide.

Crazy how a decade ago I was attempting suicide, committing self mutilation, crying almost every day, just wanting to die because of circumstances, poor treatment from family, and just feeling unaccepted and shamed just for who I was.. - — Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 1, 2020

Whilst it may have been shocking to see someone being so open about attempted suicide and self-harm, more and more people like her are opening up about their mental health issues, which is a step in the right direction towards removing the stigma around these subjects.

In her posts, Kelly goes on to reveal a positive message of hope.

- show my little brother a better source of love and support than I ever had growing up.



Here’s to another 10 years of this crazy life 🖤🥀



And remember, no matter what,

As my grandfather always told me,

This too, shall pass. — Priscilla Kelly (@priscillakelly_) January 1, 2020

2018 and 2019 were both big years for Kelly as she gained notoriety on the independent circuit after carrying out a spot involving a used feminine hygiene product and also made her debuts for WWE (in the Mae Young Classic - 2018) and AEW (in the Casino Battle Royale - 2019).

Hopefully, more people going through similar things see Kelly's growth in the last decade as an example that there is light at the end of the tunnel.