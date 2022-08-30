Sasha Banks could "be in the hall of fame in two years", says former WWE manager 

Sasha Banks is one of the biggest stars in WWE, leading to pro-wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) making wild predictions surrounding her career.

Banks has been with WWE for a decade, and in that time she has gone on to win multiple championships as well as main eventing WrestleMania. Whilst her career is definitely Hall of Fame worthy, Mantell believes that the current structure of the ceremony enables anyone to get in if it pops a rating.

Speaking on Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager said the company would not pass up an early induction for Banks despite her age.

"The Hall of Fame is a bigger scam because it has no rhyme nor reason. But I guarantee if Sasha Banks, if she comes back to WWE. If Sasha Banks retires next year, she’ll be in the hall of fame in two years. Because they can’t pass up that exposure." [1:28 to 1:46]

Over the last few years, the Legit Boss has branched further away from WWE for ventures such as acting, most notably Banks impressed many by playing the role of Koska Reeves in the hit Disney Plus series, The Mandalorian.

Sasha Banks and Naomi may be on their way back to WWE

After walking out of the arena before RAW went on air in May 2022, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are reportedly set to return very soon.

According to a tweet posted by Xero News, both women were reportedly backstage during last night's RAW broadcast.

"Sasha and Naomi are backstage as per earlier report. Still no word on if Hunter will do tonight or clash. Also advised there is several NXT stars backstage but again not sure what for and if will appear."

With the new WWE Women's Tag Team Championships being crowned last night in the form of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez, Banks and Naomi could very much return and reclaim the titles they never lost.

